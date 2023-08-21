Ryobi Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Has The Best Cordless Drill?
If you're a new homeowner or somebody looking to get started on some DIY projects, chances are you've been shopping around for a cordless drill. Your research may have ultimately led you to a decision between two popular brands — Ryobi or Milwaukee. Both are well-known players in the field, and it might be tough to make a choice between the pair.
It will eventually come down to how much money you're willing to spend because the two companies are actually targeting different price ranges. Despite having the same parent company, Ryobi is going after the budget buyer, while Milwaukee is going to be what you want to look for if you're looking to spend a bit more cash. Both brands have their audiences, and if you're someone who won't be using your new tools a whole lot, the Ryobi brand could prove to be a better option for you.
Who comes out on top?
Choosing the right drill comes down to a matter of preference. These are both very popular brands, so you shouldn't have many concerns about them. Ryobi is the path to take for budget-conscious buyers who aren't going to be getting a ton of uses out of their cordless drill. Milwaukee will be the winner if you're playing on doing a lot of remodeling, something that is common for new homeowners.
The Milwaukee cordless drill options are practically better across the board. Still, it's not exactly a landslide win where you'll notice huge quality-of-life upgrades moving from Ryobi to the more premium brand. The major difference is that Ryobi does not include a second battery to rotate out when yours runs out of juice with the base models. That does mean you'll need to have it spend more time on the charger, which again isn't an issue if you're doing shorter projects every now and then. The Milwaukee 18-volt option comes with two batteries and a storage case, making traveling easy. The downside is paying a premium of nearly $230 at full price for those benefits.
Ryobi's 18-volt option comes in around $60, significantly undercutting Milwaukee, but you'll be losing out on an additional battery. There are Ryobi bundles that include the extra battery, but you'll be spending a bit more for it.
What brand should you pick?
For the most part, Milwaukee comes ahead as it's the more premium brand. The choice is simple if that's all you're looking for. However, there's some nuance in there. Ryobi would be the better fit if you're not going to be somebody getting a ton of use out of their drill. If you envision yourself only using it a few times a year, Ryobi would typically get the edge. You can save some money and get the same job done. If you're using your drill a lot, then Milwaukee claws ahead. Milwaukee also has the One-Key system that lets you easily keep track of your tools, which comes in handy if you're building out a large collection.
There are some key differences between both brands when it comes to their cordless drills. Ryobi's options have a lower max speed, shorter battery life, longer charge time, shorter warranty, and are heavier. None of that will be much of a concern if you're just hanging up a shelf or two, but it'll factor in more if you're doing some intense DIY work. It makes more sense to skip the entry-level line and get something more reliable if you're spending a lot of time with your tools.