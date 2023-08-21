Ryobi Vs Milwaukee: Which Brand Has The Best Cordless Drill?

Choosing the right drill comes down to a matter of preference. These are both very popular brands, so you shouldn't have many concerns about them. Ryobi is the path to take for budget-conscious buyers who aren't going to be getting a ton of uses out of their cordless drill. Milwaukee will be the winner if you're playing on doing a lot of remodeling, something that is common for new homeowners.

The Milwaukee cordless drill options are practically better across the board. Still, it's not exactly a landslide win where you'll notice huge quality-of-life upgrades moving from Ryobi to the more premium brand. The major difference is that Ryobi does not include a second battery to rotate out when yours runs out of juice with the base models. That does mean you'll need to have it spend more time on the charger, which again isn't an issue if you're doing shorter projects every now and then. The Milwaukee 18-volt option comes with two batteries and a storage case, making traveling easy. The downside is paying a premium of nearly $230 at full price for those benefits.

Ryobi's 18-volt option comes in around $60, significantly undercutting Milwaukee, but you'll be losing out on an additional battery. There are Ryobi bundles that include the extra battery, but you'll be spending a bit more for it.