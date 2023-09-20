5 Ryobi Power Tools That Will Help You Clean Up Around The House
Ryobi has become an affordable and dependable brand for many people looking to start their power tool collection. The Home Depot-exclusive brand comes in as a budget option, but that's perfectly fine for people who need tools for casual use like things around the house. Machines like a leaf blower or vacuum aren't necessarily things you need to spend a ton of money on, so Ryobi's offerings are perfectly fine.
What you won't be getting with Ryobi is any fancy bells or whistles, and that's part of the reason their pricing can be so affordable. If you're buying Ryobi, you're probably not concerned with that. What Ryobi does offer over the competition is the fact the batteries on the various products are interchangeable with each other. This means a Ryobi 18V battery can be swapped out with an 18V battery from other Ryobi tools. If you purchase enough within the Ryobi ecosystem, you could easily find yourself with no downtime when a battery dies as you can just swap in another from its charger.
Performance hand vacuum kit
For $89, you can get a good quality hand vacuum that will help you clean up around your house with ease. Vacuums like this allow you to get to hard-to-reach spots without having to lug around a big machine, so it has a lot of versatility in that regard. It uses the 18V battery, as many Ryobi products use, so you're able to mix and match the batteries on these when one dies. It pretty much ensures that you'll never run out of juice if you have other batteries on hand.
It excels at picking up debris left behind by woodworking in a shed, so it can pair nicely if you've picked up some DIY products. All in all, it's just a handy machine to have around the house when you don't need to grab the full-size vacuum for a cleanup job.
Brushless power cleaner
If you're trying to speed up a cleaning job, whether it's a grill, car, or windows — a power cleaner will do the job. Ryobi's 40V Brushless Power Cleaner can connect right to a garden hose to help make your next car cleaning a breeze. It can deliver up to 600 PSI, so there's not a ton that won't be washed away when hit by it. If you're using it to water the garden, you can lower the PSI down to 100 so you don't blast away your plants.
The downside is, it only has up to 16 minutes of run time, so you'll need to have extra batteries on hand or hope you can get all your work done within that time frame. The cleaner comes with a five-year warranty in case anything goes wrong, and your battery is covered with a three-year warranty. The whole kit, including the tool, battery, charger, and bag costs about $219.
Swiftclean mid-size spot cleaner
When the hand vacuum won't cut it, the Ryobi Swiftclean is able to step up to the plate. This portable cleaner is still much smaller than a regular vacuum, but you're able to get a lot done with it. If you have a tough stain in the middle of your carpet, the Swiftclean can be used to get that out. The whole device is marketed for its stain-removal abilities, so that's definitely the main selling point here.
The small size also allows you to clean in tough-to-reach spots, so you don't have to use it for stain cleanup duties all the time. This machine uses an 18V battery, so you'll be able to swap it out with other batteries of the same voltage — like the one used with the hand vacuum. The spot cleaner bumps down the warranty to three years, meaning you're still covered in case of issues but it's not as long as the five years offered on some of the other Ryobi products.
Jet fan blower/vacuum
The autumn months, with leaves falling down all over the place, can be very rough. If you are tired of dragging out the rake to get your yard cleaned up, you can opt for a leaf blower to make the process go much faster. Ryobi offers a Jet Fan Blower/Vacuum that'll allow you to either collect your leaves or blow them around into a nice pile. When it comes to quality-of-life upgrades, it's tough to beat a leaf blower as it makes lawn cleanup a breeze. It also keeps you from having to stay out in the chilly weather for long, so it's a win-win there.
Using the vacuum to mulch leaves means you don't have to use as many lawn and leaf bags as you would by keeping them intact with a rake. The blower makes cleaning up other lawn debris easy, and you can also use it effectively on wet leaves. This machine will run you $469.
Brushless pruning chainsaw
Cleaning up low-hanging branches or trimming your bushes can be made a lot easier with a chainsaw. You don't have to get anything big, but instead, you can settle for Ryobi's compact option that's perfect for the task. It's a purely electric device, and it uses the 18V battery that you'll see commonly on this list. Of course, this means it can be used with the other power tool batteries if you don't want to wait around for a recharge. The chainsaw is advertised as being able to make up to 21 cuts per charge, so don't expect to get too much out of it before you have to wait.
The saw itself is lightweight, and that makes it really easy to handle for cutting limbs or pruning a bush. This kit comes with the chainsaw, battery, charger, scabbard, and manual. A three-year manufacturer's warranty is offered on the chainsaw.