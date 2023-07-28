5 Of The Best Robot Lawn Mowers You Can Buy In 2023

Lawnmowers have evolved quite a bit over the last century, from manual cylinder reel mowers that didn't use any power to push mowers using gas or electric motors to rider mowers you could drive around. The latest innovation is robot mowers, which autonomously navigate your lawn while cutting, like a Roomba for grass.

These electric robot mowers are relatively quiet, save a ton of yard work time, and thanks to improvements in battery technology, the newest robot mowers can handle bigger and bigger yards. Additionally, the cut is smooth thanks to the smaller blades typically found on robot mowers, which makes your grass less likely to develop brown tips.

Robot mowers, however, can get pretty expensive. Some of the bigger price tags make it harder to find on online retailers like Amazon, and they can be a hassle to return if you're ultimately dissatisfied. That's why you want to make sure you make the right choice when buying a robot mower. Here are some of the best robot lawnmowers you can currently find on the market.