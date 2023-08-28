The Best Milwaukee Power Tools For Woodworking
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Woodworking has been around for thousands of years, but it can still be a modern form of construction, whether for work or as a pastime. Tools — especially power tools — are constantly being tinkered with and refined to make them more efficient, accurate, and easier to use, among other improvements. That's why, even if your collection of woodworking products is complete, you may want to update some of your tools or add newer niche ones to complement what you already have.
There are several companies with entire lines of power tools made specifically for woodworking, and there are advantages to choosing one and consistently buying their products, rather than picking and choosing from multiple brands. Many parts and batteries can often be interchangeable between tools when they're from the same company. Milwaukee is one of the best brands out there and has implemented a proprietary One-Key system that connects many of its products to an overall digital network using Bluetooth, which allows for customization and other valuable features, like location tracking. Whether you're adding to your collection or building a new one from scratch, here are some of the best power tools for woodworking that Milwaukee makes.
16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer
Milwaukee's 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is a powerful nail gun that is part of the M18 Fuel line, meaning it can use the same battery as any other M18 Fuel product. This tool fires three nails per second with no ramp-up delay to create clean, uniform holes, and the battery will last long enough to fire 700 nails before a recharge.
Its compact size makes it easy to use, especially in tight corners and hard-to-reach areas. Plus, since it doesn't need a gas cartridge, it's exceptionally lightweight. The product uses 1"-2.5" straight finish nails and can hold 110 in one magazine. Other features include a reversible belt hook, an attached LED work light, and sequential and contact actuation firing modes that work great with hard and soft woods.
The Milwaukee 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer is one of the best quality woodworking tools available, but if there is a downside, it's the steep price. Typically, the nailer will cost between $340 and $360, but it may be worth it if it means you never use a different nailer again.
Rear Handle 7-1/4 Circular Saw
Power saws need a lot of juice to be effective, so historically, corded saws were superior to cordless. However, that's no longer the case, as Milwaukee's cordless Rear Handle 7-1/4" Circular Saw can generate the equivalent of 15 amps and 570 cuts per charge of its M18 high-output battery, which should be enough for a full day's worth of woodworking. The saw can run at 5,800 rpm and uses Milwaukee's proprietary Redlink Plus technology to prevent it from overloading or overheating.
The saw weighs 10 pounds and is easy to maneuver and balance. Its gears are built to eschew the need for oiling and other maintenance, making it a no-fuss addition to your collection. It includes everything you'd want from a power saw, including an electric blade brake, LED worklight, magnesium guards, and a multi-sized rafter hook that makes it simple to store.
The Milwaukee Rear Handle 7-1/4" Circular Saw is available for around $200. Some customers mentioned in the reviews that the saw's bearings wore out quickly, leading to a wobbly blade. Keep this in mind before spending money on the saw, which otherwise would make a great addition to your tool set.
Cordless Compact Router
Depending on the type of woodworking you're doing, you may not need a router, which creates shapes on wood edges and can be used for wainscotting or making raised panels. But sometimes, you may need to do this, and it's something that really shouldn't be done with a saw or other general tool. Milwaukee makes a cordless compact router that won't take up much space in your work area, and its small size also makes it easy to use. Despite weighing less than three pounds, it has more than enough power for what you need — it can generate 1.25 horsepower, 10,000-31,000 RPM, and cut up to 250 feet per charge of its M18 battery.
It's also very accurate, which is incredibly important for a router. With both micro and macro-adjustment buttons, you can make sure that you're making precise cuts with the router. Milwaukee's Cordless Compact Router costs $155, which is a decent amount of money to spend on a tool that may not be essential to your tool collection. But if you want to take your woodworking to the next level, this cordless router will be worth your hard-earned cash.
Brushless Cordless Orbital Detail Sander
Even if you've perfectly cut and shaped your wood, it'll all be for nothing if you don't sand down the final product well. Depending on your project, you may need larger sanders, but if you're looking for a smaller one for better access to corners and contours, as well as for retail sanding and satin-grade finish, you can't go wrong with Milwaukee's Brushless Cordless Orbital Detail Sander. The product can fit all M12 battery packs and can sand quickly and cleanly despite its small size. That small size (it weighs just 1.3 pounds), low vibrations, and ergonomic design make it comfortable for long periods.
The handheld sander has a variable-speed trigger with four settings, a lock-on button, a pad saver that protects against heat buildup, and a sponge pad perfect for complex trim profiles. The product uses its own custom pads, so you won't be able to find cheaper, third-party replacements anywhere, which is a bummer. All in all, however, this is a great woodworking tool to add to your kit. The Milwaukee Brushless Cordless Orbital Detail Sander retails for around $150; you can currently find it on Amazon for $128.99.
15 Amp 8-1/4 Panel Saw
Milwaukee's 15 Amp 8-1/4" Panel Saw is built to be used by professionals in a lumber yard more than DIY-ers in a garage. But if your woodworking project is big enough to call for it, you can get a lot of use from the large, powerful saw. It can quickly and easily cut 4' x 8' sections of sheet goods up to 1.75" thick to size, accurate within 1/32 of an inch. The panel saw is made of durable steel, is 60" long, and weighs 180 pounds. It utilizes a comfortable horizontal handle and 20-amp, commercial-grade paddle switch and can be loaded from the left or right.
If you use this saw without extensions (sold separately), you may struggle to manage larger sheets without a second person to help, which is something to keep in mind before making such a big investment. Unless you take your woodworking hobby VERY seriously, you probably won't need a panel saw this size. But if you've got the money and the space for it, or it will come in handy for work, you can find the Milwaukee 15 Amp 8-1/4" Panel Saw on Amazon for $2,347.99.