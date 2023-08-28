The Best Milwaukee Power Tools For Woodworking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking has been around for thousands of years, but it can still be a modern form of construction, whether for work or as a pastime. Tools — especially power tools — are constantly being tinkered with and refined to make them more efficient, accurate, and easier to use, among other improvements. That's why, even if your collection of woodworking products is complete, you may want to update some of your tools or add newer niche ones to complement what you already have.

There are several companies with entire lines of power tools made specifically for woodworking, and there are advantages to choosing one and consistently buying their products, rather than picking and choosing from multiple brands. Many parts and batteries can often be interchangeable between tools when they're from the same company. Milwaukee is one of the best brands out there and has implemented a proprietary One-Key system that connects many of its products to an overall digital network using Bluetooth, which allows for customization and other valuable features, like location tracking. Whether you're adding to your collection or building a new one from scratch, here are some of the best power tools for woodworking that Milwaukee makes.