3 Reasons Why You Should Register Your Power Tools

Nobody likes paperwork, and there are certain circumstances where it gets a little more inconvenient. If you've just purchased a power tool or multiple power tools, you likely have a job already in mind. That job will be your main focus, and small, seemingly unnecessary administrative tasks will be the last thing you worry about.

But one thing you really shouldn't overlook is power tool registration. It's an important step with numerous benefits that could save you hours of frustration or hundreds of dollars further down the line. Most manufacturers have a streamlined registration process these days. Armed with the receipt, the product itself, and a few personal details, you can usually complete a registration form in a few minutes and get on with your life. It's also worth noting that the registration process is free. It's just you confirming to a manufacturer that you purchased a specific product on a specific date. It isn't like stumping up some extra cash for an extended warranty when you're at the checkout — though it could end up giving you similar benefits without hitting your wallet.

Power tools are often an expensive purchase, and even if they landed a bargain, customers still expect to get many years of reliable use from them. Here are three reasons why not skipping the tool registration step can help ensure you get many years of safe service from your new purchase.