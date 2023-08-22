These 5 Garage Lifehacks Will Leave You With A Lot More Space

Having your own garage can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, garages can usually double as storage sheds, giving you a convenient place to store all of your outdoor work stuff without worrying about bringing dirty stuff into your home, not to mention the whole "having a place to put your car" thing.

However, with the freedom of a garage comes its own headaches. When you have a designated spot to put all the dirty metal stuff that you own, sooner or later, things are going to start getting messy and disorganized. Tools get strewn all over the floor or end up in messy, potentially hazardous piles, and you can't seem to find anything when you actually need it. But what are you supposed to do with a big wooden or concrete room with no built-in shelving? Well, you've got all those tools handy, so why not use them to optimize the space a bit?