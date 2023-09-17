Who Makes Flex Power Tools, And Are They Any Good?

The Flex brand started in Germany in 1922 and developed the first flexible-shaft grinder in 1954. In 2013, Flex was acquired by the Chervon group (not to be confused with Chevron), which also owns the power tool brands EGO and Skil.

Flex's FX1371 impact driver beat the 40V Makita GDT01 in a head-to-head test, besting the more expensive Makita in speed and power.

Kenny Koehler of Pro Tool Reviews compared the Flex rear-handle circular saw favorably to similar offerings from Makita, DeWalt, and Milwaukee, writing, "In our testing, Flex was noticeably faster, including in tougher cuts with stacked OSB. Head-to-head against Milwaukee, we were able to push Flex noticeably harder before it stalled."

Eric Jopp of Tools in Action wrote that buyers leery of an unfamiliar brand could trust the manufacturer behind Flex. "With Flex, I know the company behind the tools. I know and understand that they believe in quality above all else. So for me, this is a brand I can back and a brand I can trust."

Electrician William Carr commented on Jopp's piece to say that he had recently converted from another well-known brand after trying Flex tools. "Flex power tools are the best power tools I've ever used. I will never go back to the toys I once had. Flex power tools are much more powerful, and the batteries last much longer. I'm going to sell my Milwaukee power tools and completely change over to Flex."