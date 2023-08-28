5 Dewalt Tools So Strange We Can't Help But Want Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt has been making hand tools, power tools, and accessories for nearly 100 years, since founder Raymond DeWalt — inventor of the radial saw — launched the company in Pennsylvania in 1924. Since then, it's become one of the biggest names in tools, and its signature yellow products can be found in hardware stores and at construction sites everywhere. DeWalt makes a wide range of tools and accessories, including everything from power drills and sanders to step ladders and safety gear.
With such a large catalog of products, don't be surprised if there are some tools made by DeWalt you've never seen or thought up. Depending on your job, you might be very well acquainted with some certain offbeat tools, but if you're a DIY-er, you may be completely oblivious to their existence. Some are so weird or niche that, once finding out they're available, you may want to immediately add it to your collection. After all, you never know when a specific tool may come in handy, right? Here are some of the tools DeWalt makes that are so strange, we can't help but want them.
Heat Gun with LCD Display
Many plumbers, electricians, and car detailers are likely aware of heat guns, which are handheld devices that work like suped-up hair dryers. The name says it all: they generate heat, making them useful — if not essential — for jobs like stripping paint, sealing, shrinking cable tubing, making PVC binding flexible, and more. DeWalt has a few heat gun variations, but one you may not be aware of is its Heat Gun with LCD Display, which can tell you exactly the temperature that you're using. With many projects, you'll want to be as accurate as possible, and that includes the strength of heat you're applying. It's also got a kickstand and ergonomic grip for better stability, as well as a compact, lightweight design.
While a heat gun is pretty niche for a casual tool collection, it can come in very handy for those specific use cases when you need it. However, some reviews from customers who've bought it have complained that the LCD screen fails to display correctly. Though they're in the minority of otherwise stellar customer reviewers, it's something to be aware of before purchasing. You can buy the DeWalt Heat Gun with LCD Display for $95.99 on Amazon, with a hard case and accessory kit included.
ToughSystem Radio and Battery Charger
There's nothing inherently strange about a radio, but you might find it strange that DeWalt makes one. Typically the types of workplace products DeWalt is known for are things like drills and hammers, but a radio can be just as essential on a worksite. If you're spending hours building or fixing a home, for example, why wouldn't you want something to listen to while you work.
DeWalt doesn't just make any radio, however; Its ToughSystem Radio and Battery Charger is built specifically to handle rough-and-tumble construction sites and other locations where it needs to be well-protected from dust and accidental damage. It's got a hard case similar to DeWalt toolboxes, as well as a handle for portability. Plus, it's compatible with the ToughSystem carrier cart and stackable with other ToughSystem products made by DeWalt.
It can play AM/FM radio as well as connect to your phone through Bluetooth, so your listening options are endless. The radio, which can also charge your devices, can be plugged into the wall or run on battery power, though several customers report having issues with the battery securely staying in place. The ToughSystem Radio and Battery Charger ranges from $350 to $450.
1-1/2 in Stud Finder
Stud finders aren't strange tools in themselves, and for many people they're a common household item — extremely useful for hanging paintings and mounting TVs, for example. What makes DeWalt's 1-1/2 in Stud Finder so unique is that, unlike nearly all other stud finders on the market, DeWalt's will find the center of the stud rather than the edge. This innovation means you won't have to estimate the center yourself when finding studs in wood or metal. Plus, it uses sound and LEDs to help guide you, and has a comfortable, slim profile.
It also detects AC and live wires to avoid any hazardous accidents. Unfortunately, several customers report that it can cause false positives. Other customers claim the opposite, saying it misses studs from time to time, which if true, means DeWalt's stud finder may be inconsistent. But if you're looking to quickly find the center of a stud, you'll want to give this product a try. DeWalt's 1-1/2 in Stud Finder is available for $28.20.
Door and Panel Dolly
DeWalt makes a dolly specifically built to carry and transport doors and panels. While the dolly is pretty niche and won't be able to universally carry a lot of other stuff on a worksite, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it after using it to move objects that are too awkward to move otherwise, like drywall sheets, plywood, doors, large picture frames, and other oversized panels. The innovative product uses a hinge mechanism and clamps to hold doors and similar objects as you move them on the dolly, which can carry up to 1,200 pounds. Furthermore, the dolly has 12-inch steel core wheels equipped with anti-slip material to prevent sliding.
If DeWalt's Door and Panel Dolly has any faults, it could be the welds at its fold. Customers have complained that they don't hold up to strain and can break pretty quickly. In general, though, it's favorably reviewed, and if you're often moving doors or other similarly-shaped objects, you'll want to grab a DeWalt Door and Panel Dolly for yourself. You can find it on Amazon for a little under $300, as well as handled and extra-large options.
20V MAX* XR Cable Stripper
The 20V MAX* XR Cable Stripper is another one of those DeWalt products that seems incredibly niche — pretty much only serving one function — that is nonetheless essential to your tool kit if you're often stripping cables. The gun-shaped tool can quickly and cleanly strip cables up to four inches, and it's a cinch to swap out available bushings to perfectly fit the cables you're stripping. Cleanly stripping cables is vital to ensuring you don't nick wires, which can lead to shorts and even worse, fires. Other features include a variable-speed trigger, a reverse option, an adjustable LED light to better see what you're doing, and a proprietary E-Clutch system that works even if the product jams.
Unfortunately, DeWalt doesn't seem to bundle the cable stripper with any bushing kits, though there is a kit that includes them along with a case, battery, and charger. However, if you don't need a battery or case, but do need a wide variety of bushings, the cost can add up when buying each individually. The 20V MAX* XR Cable Stripper has an MSRP of $249, but you can currently find it on Amazon for $79.95.