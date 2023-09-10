Who Makes Kobalt Power Tools, And Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of power tools, there are so many options available on the market it can make one's head spin. From affordable brands to the most elite, top-tier offerings, choosing the right company can be tricky. Kobalt tools are a reliable and trusted power tool brand from Lowe's and what most would consider a mid to high-range cordless power tool option with some affordable offerings.

However, price isn't everything, and this is especially true when it comes to big-ticket purchases like power tools. With a wide roster of different tools, the question of whether Kobalt is a good power tool brand requires a close examination of the competition. When most people consider the quality of a power tool, they often ask pertinent questions, like where it was manufactured and how the performance compares to similar products in its price range.

While Kobalt tools are not the highest-end power tools that you can purchase, it is a reliable mid-range option that's bolstered by its status as an official option at Lowe's, which offers fairly flexible return policies if the product is damaged or malfunctions in any way.