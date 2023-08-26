The Reason You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Lowes
If you're in the process of fixing up your home, completing some DIY projects, or just in need of some new tools then Lowes is probably one of the stores you'll be going to in order to make that happen. One of the most popular tool brands is Ryobi, and it's one that many people gravitate toward when building out their collections. The manufacturer has a long list of tools in its arsenal ranging from drills and weed whackers to power washers and lawnmowers. To top it all off, it's a very affordable brand, and that helps immensely when filling up your toolbox.
You may have noticed the brand isn't carried at Lowes at all, and there's a simple reason for that. Ryobi has a contract with Home Depot, meaning you'll have to shop at the Lowes competitor if you want to snag something from the manufacturer. This is something that's common as the two retail stores have actually lost brands to each other in the past. Lowes still carries many big names like DEWALT and DuPont, but you won't find Ryobi there. If you're looking for the Ryobi equivalent, you'll want to look at Kobalt as that's Lowes' exclusive brand. For those of you deadset on getting a Ryobi product, there are some ways to make that happen without having to walk into your local Home Depot.
How to get Ryobi tools without shopping at Home Depot
Although Ryobi is sold exclusively at Home Depot, that doesn't account for online purchases. No, you can't go to the Lowes website and pick up a Ryobi machine or tool, but you can go to Amazon. If you find yourself not wanting to shop at Home Depot for whatever reason, this would be a good alternative, especially as an Amazon Prime member who can get free delivery. Direct Tools Factory Outlet is also another good choice for Ryobi products.
Another brand you won't find at Lowes is Milwaukee, and that's because it shares parent company Techtronic Industries with Ryobi. You're essentially out of luck as a Lowes shopper if you want either of the two brands unless you go the online route. Ryobi is effectively a budget brand, so it's not the end of the world if you aren't able to get your hands on their line of tools and machines. Lowes still carries plenty of options, so you shouldn't run into much trouble finding what you need — even if it isn't Ryobi. If you're determined to bring home the Ryobi line, you also have your choices.