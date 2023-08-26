The Reason You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Lowes

If you're in the process of fixing up your home, completing some DIY projects, or just in need of some new tools then Lowes is probably one of the stores you'll be going to in order to make that happen. One of the most popular tool brands is Ryobi, and it's one that many people gravitate toward when building out their collections. The manufacturer has a long list of tools in its arsenal ranging from drills and weed whackers to power washers and lawnmowers. To top it all off, it's a very affordable brand, and that helps immensely when filling up your toolbox.

You may have noticed the brand isn't carried at Lowes at all, and there's a simple reason for that. Ryobi has a contract with Home Depot, meaning you'll have to shop at the Lowes competitor if you want to snag something from the manufacturer. This is something that's common as the two retail stores have actually lost brands to each other in the past. Lowes still carries many big names like DEWALT and DuPont, but you won't find Ryobi there. If you're looking for the Ryobi equivalent, you'll want to look at Kobalt as that's Lowes' exclusive brand. For those of you deadset on getting a Ryobi product, there are some ways to make that happen without having to walk into your local Home Depot.