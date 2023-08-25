Ryobi Power Tools To Pick Up From Amazon During Labor Day Sales
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many people, Labor Day means ending summer with a much-needed three-day weekend. It's a perfect time to barbecue with family or sleep all day by the pool, as well as to fix things around the house or finally start that DIY project you've been thinking about. If that's the case, you're going to need the right tools for the job, and Labor Day is also a perfect time for taking advantage of holiday sales to get what you need (or maybe what you just want) at a generous discount.
Countless brands are slashing prices ahead of Labor Day, and that includes Ryobi, which has been manufacturing quality power tools for over 50 years. Power tools are the type of product that can be very expensive but also vary in price throughout the year, so this is the opportune time to get those costly items on your wish list at a lower cost. Some may be niche, and you may only need them a few times a year, but you'll be glad you have them when you do. Here are just some of the Ryobi power tools currently available as part of Amazon's Labor Day sale.
ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Batteries
One of the biggest advantages to having a set of Ryobi power tools is the company's innovative ONE+ system, which uses interchangeable 18-volt batteries for over 280 of its products. You can keep a few batteries charged and on hand and ready to plug them into any number of cordless Ryobi tools you need for the day.
Amazon is offering a discount on Ryobi's signature ONE+ lithium-ion batteries, so it's a perfect time to buy some, so you'll always have extra on hand. Whether it's a backup battery for extended use, or if you're using a few tools at once and don't want to bother swapping the battery back and forth, it's definitely a good idea to have at least a couple charged and at the ready. You can get a two-pack of Ryobi's ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 4 Ah Batteries for $77.49, which is 22% off the usual price. Best of all, these batteries will work with other power tools on this list that you may also end up adding to your collection.
Cordless Grass Shear and Shrubber Trimmer
Labor Day is a perfect time to catch up on yard work, especially if you plan on having company over. You'll want to get those bushes and shrubs trimmed even before your barbecue or pool party, and the best way to do that is with Ryobi's cordless grass shear and shrubber trimmer. Gone are the days of tangling yourself up in extension cords and hoping you don't accidentally clip one and give yourself the shock of a lifetime. Ryobi's trimmer uses an 18-volt lithium-ion battery to provide 1,000 strokes per minute for a clean trim and can run up to 85 minutes before needing a recharge. Even better, you can quickly swap between a four-inch grass shearing blade and an 8-inch shrubber blade to get every corner of your yard.
The Ryobi Cordless Grass Shear and Shrubber trimmer can be sold separately or bundled with the battery and charger. The full kit retails for $149, and while Amazon usually offers it for lower, it's discounted even more for Labor Day, and currently available for $104.99.
Brushless Cordless 1/4 Impact Driver
Despite being battery-powered (which makes it a lot more convenient to use), Ryobi's cordless impact driver has more than enough power to get the job done. With a brushless motor that can deliver up to 2,200 in-lbs of torque, you'll be able to drive fasteners through tougher, thicker materials. Not only is it strong, but it's fast too, with its impacting mechanism capable of up to 4,000 IPM. Plus, it has a variable-speed trigger to fine-tune your work.
It also utilizes a one-handed bit release so you can quickly swap out bits on the fly, and includes an embedded LED worklight so you can always see what you're doing. Another perk is that Ryobi's impact driver is part of its ONE+ system, and will work with Ryobi's standard, swappable multi-tool 18V batteries. Amazon currently has the Ryobi Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver available for $46.99, down from its $74.99 list price.
Cordless Compact Brushless 1/2 Drill/Driver
Power drills are one of the core components of anyone's power tool collection, and if you're looking for a new one, now's the time to buy. The batteries in cordless power drills die out eventually, or maybe you're unhappy with the one you currently have. Ryobi's 1/2-inch cordless compact brushless driver will use the same batteries as other Ryobi ONE+ tools, and will give you up to 400 in-lbs of torque. It has a two-speed motor that can provide up to 450 to 1,700 RPM, depending on what you need it for.
Plus, its compact size and lightweight design make it perfect for use at tough angles or in hard-to-reach places, and its 24-position clutch will give you all the control you need. While the kit that includes an 18-volt battery and charger isn't currently on sale by Amazon, the Cordless Compact Brushless 1/2" Drill/Driver is being sold separately at 14% off, available for $49.43. If you don't have a battery for it already, Amazon is selling the 1.5 Ah battery it's compatible with for over half its usual price, as well.
8 Cordless Cultivator
Cordless cultivators are a godsend for gardeners who will no longer need to worry about accidentally cutting power cords or straining to reach gardens that are far from your home's power outlets. Ryobi's 8" Cordless Cultivator uses the company's ONE+ interchangeable battery system so you can make sure you always have enough juice on hand to work your entire garden.
The device uses three different power settings and four adjustable heavy-duty steel tines perfect for garden rows and flower beds, allowing you to loosen soil and prepare gardens, as well as keep them maintained. It's also lightweight and compact, which makes it both easy to use and easy to store. The Ryobi 8" Cordless Cultivator is a must-have tool for a garden, so don't be surprised that it doesn't come cheap. However, with Amazon's Labor Day sale, you can pick one up at 23% off its usual price, for $214.95. With Prime shipping, you can have it in a couple of days and spend your holiday working on a new flower bed.