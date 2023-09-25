5 Of The Best Craftsman Tool Chests For Your Garage
Once you amass a large collection of tools, it might be time to ditch the trusty toolbox and go for something a bit larger and more spacious. For many people, the tool chest is that option as it can hold quite a bit while also not taking up a ton of room. If you have space in a garage or shed, then it makes perfect sense to grab a tool chest. It allows you to use the toolbox for some of your smaller tools like screwdrivers and other things you use around the house — or you can ditch it entirely.
Craftsman is a very popular brand for tool chests, and they make a wide assortment of models. Depending on your price range, you can get something with a lot of fancy bells and whistles, or you can opt for something that does the job of holding tools and nothing else.
26-inch 3-drawer intermediate tool chest (2000 series)
For those of you without a massive collection of tools, a Craftsman three-drawer tool chest will be more than enough. You might have to eventually upgrade to a larger size, but this is an excellent starter chest. If you're not planning on growing your set of tools any larger any time soon, then it could even be your endgame. Each drawer can support up to 75 pounds of tools, so you shouldn't run into any issues there unless you're completely stuffing them to the brim. You can end up stacking this one on top of another if you grab a bigger chest down the road, giving it some extra versatility in the event you feel like you have a chest that's too small.
Coming in at just over a foot wide, this chest won't take up a lot of real estate if you're tight on space either. You'll get a Craftsman 10-year warranty with this purchase.
S2000 26-inch 5-drawer metal tool chest
If a three-drawer chest isn't enough space for you, the five-drawer option will likely be more up your alley as a decent upgrade. This one takes up a bit more space than the three-drawer model, but it makes up for it with the extra drawers and the ability to hold up to 100 pounds in each of them. You'll want to consider this option if you're coming from something smaller or you just want somewhere bigger to store your collection.
As a bonus, owners of a smaller chest can place it on top of this one for even more room. You'll just have to make sure it doesn't become too tall for you to reach. You also don't want to put too much weight on top of a chest as that can cause some problems down the road with durability. This bench comes with an internal locking system that will keep your tools secure in case of a break-in. Power tools aren't always cheap, so keeping them safe and secure is important.
S2000 26-inch 4-drawer open tool chest -- Black
Representing a middle ground between three- and five-drawer options, the Craftsman four-tool chest is available. This chest will not only keep your tools organized in a set of drawers, but you'll also be able to take advantage of a built-in power strip that will keep anything you're storing fully charged up. This is nice if you're using a bunch of cordless products like the Ryobi brand has to offer. There are a total of six outlets, and there's two USB inputs in there too. There's a security lock too, to safeguard your tools while they charge.
There's plenty of room for some larger tools to sit and charge, and you'll still have the drawers to put things in too. These drawers support up to 100 pounds each, so there are not a lot of downsides to this chest. It also comes with the Craftsman 10-year limited warranty in case anything goes wrong.
Premium S2000 series 52-inch 7-drawer tool chest
For the best of all worlds, grabbing the seven-drawer 52-inch-wide chest is the perfect option. Craftsman gets all of the features packed in here, as you'll be able to fit all of your collection into this while retaining the six outlets and two USB slots from the four-tool option. If you anticipate building up an arsenal of tools that'll one day fill up seven drawers, then you might want to consider going for this chest as your first option. It's basically all of the features from other Craftsman chests combined into one, so there's a ton to love here.
As expected with this being a Craftsman chest, you'll get a 10-year limited warranty with the purchase. The drawers all hold up to 100 pounds, meaning there aren't going to be many concerns about whether or not you'll be able to fit all the tools you own into this chest.
Tool chest with 4 drawers and casters
If you want some mobility for your tool chest, getting a four-drawer Craftsman that rolls around is a nice way to make it happen. If you need a bunch of different tools for your project, instead of digging through and getting them out one by one, you can roll the whole bench over to make the process easier. There are some things to be aware of with this chest when compared to the others, however. For starters, it can only guarantee up to 50 pounds of weight in each drawer, so you won't be stuffing this one with tools like you can with the less mobile ones. It's also smaller overall than many of the stationary options, and that's expected as this one does need to be mobile.
As expected, you're getting the 10-year limited warranty included with the purchase of the chest. If you're in need of something you can move around, it's a good grab. If you're looking for a chest that can hold more tools, then you're better off with one of the others from the list.