The 5 Best-Rated Milwaukee Power Tools You Can Buy At Home Depot

Founded in 1924, Milwaukee is one of America's oldest and most trusted tool manufacturers. Construction professionals and home repair hobbyists alike have used the company's tools for almost a century, and it's clear why. Milwaukee's build quality and ergonomic designs are superb. The company manufactures top-tier plug-in tools, but the M12 and M18 battery systems used in its cordless devices are among the best.

This makes Milwaukee a leading brand in cordless power tools, a continuously growing market. Since these batteries are not transferable to other tool brands, many who own cordless Milwaukee tools will probably want to stick to the same ecosystem. The company has made some excellent combo kits and strangely specific tools, but they've also made some particularly highly rated ones.

The good news is you can probably walk into almost any major hardware store in America and find Milwaukee tools on sale. Home Depot has so many bright red products in its inventory that it's easy for someone who doesn't know exactly what they're looking for to get overwhelmed. Finding the right impact driver alone can be daunting since there are so many different varieties to choose from, even within a single brand. Milwaukee has dozens of tools that have earned five-star ratings on the Home Depot website. Even so, some of them are more popular than others.