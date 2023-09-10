The 5 Best-Rated Milwaukee Power Tools You Can Buy At Home Depot
Founded in 1924, Milwaukee is one of America's oldest and most trusted tool manufacturers. Construction professionals and home repair hobbyists alike have used the company's tools for almost a century, and it's clear why. Milwaukee's build quality and ergonomic designs are superb. The company manufactures top-tier plug-in tools, but the M12 and M18 battery systems used in its cordless devices are among the best.
This makes Milwaukee a leading brand in cordless power tools, a continuously growing market. Since these batteries are not transferable to other tool brands, many who own cordless Milwaukee tools will probably want to stick to the same ecosystem. The company has made some excellent combo kits and strangely specific tools, but they've also made some particularly highly rated ones.
The good news is you can probably walk into almost any major hardware store in America and find Milwaukee tools on sale. Home Depot has so many bright red products in its inventory that it's easy for someone who doesn't know exactly what they're looking for to get overwhelmed. Finding the right impact driver alone can be daunting since there are so many different varieties to choose from, even within a single brand. Milwaukee has dozens of tools that have earned five-star ratings on the Home Depot website. Even so, some of them are more popular than others.
M18 FUEL high torque impact wrench with friction ring
A good impact wrench is an essential tool in many garages. The added torque makes it significantly easier to remove stubborn nuts and bolts when WD-40 and elbow grease just aren't going to cut the mustard. The M18 FUEL High Torque Impact Wrench is the highest-rated impact wrench that Home Depot sells and Milwaukee's highest-rated tool. It currently has 3,076 reviews, and 2,735 of them are five stars.
It's compact and cordless, running on Milwaukee's M18 battery system rather than pneumatic power. This makes it easy to get into tight spaces without compromising the number of horses. The Home Depot description claims it delivers 1,000 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,400 ft-lbs of removal torque. The site also claims it can detect when a bolt comes loose. "4-Mode drive control with bolt removal mode gives users the most control over their fasteners. Bolt Removal mode gives the user more control when removing fasteners by slowing to 750 RPM once the fastener has been busted loose."
It has several other features as well. The premium rubber grip helps with shock absorption for comfort, it has an LED to increase visibility, and the built-in REDLINK Plus intelligence prevents the torque impact wrench from overheating. This is the kind of tool that makes you want to get out the stopwatch next time you have to change a flat.
M18 FUEL HACKZALL
A reciprocating saw is the kind of multipurpose tool everyone should have in their home. They're just as handy for sawing 4x4s as for cutting down rotten tree branches. The M18 FUEL HACKZALL is the top-rated Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw available. Of the 4,018 reviews on Home Depot's website, 3,557 are five stars.
One of the reasons this saw is so popular is because of its brushless motor. "Utilizing a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor and a best in class 7/8 in. stroke length, the M18 FUEL HACKZALL cuts up to 50% faster than competitors," the Home Depot page states. This is because brushless motors run cooler and can generate more power without overheating. The saw's compact design allows for easy one-handed use. That can really come in handy when dangling off the side of a tree or trying to work in tight spaces.
If none of those were enough, it has a dual gear counterbalance, which is designed to reduce vibration, REDLINK plus intelligence, and a pivoting shoe to help the blade maintain constant contact with the material you're trying to cut. That's a lot of features for a general-purpose saw.
M18 FUEL Brushless Cordless D-Handle Jig Saw
You aren't always trying to hack one piece of material into two. Sometimes, you need a saw that has a little more finesse. That's when a jigsaw can be your best friend. They're perfect for carving out a circle, rounding out a corner, or any other cut that doesn't require a straight line (though they can technically do those, too). The M18 FUEL Cordless Jig Saw is the highest-rated of these highly versatile tools. 2,031 of its 2,302 ratings are a perfect five stars.
According to the Home Depot website, the tool uses its "brushless motor and REDLINK Plus intelligence to provide higher blade speed than corded jig saws at 3,500 strokes per minute for clean controlled cuts with minimized chipping or bucking." The site also states it can provide up to 105 in. of cutting power on a single REDLITHIUM XC 5.0 ah battery.
In addition to its basic cutting functionality, the saw also features tool-less blade changing and bevel adjustments, with the ability to cut at 0, 15, 30, and 45-degree bevels. It has a built-in LED light and a blower to keep the sawdust from building up before the blade so you can see where you're cutting. It also has a variable speed trigger, so you control how the blade moves, ranging from between 0 and 3,500 strokes per minute.
M18 FUEL Hedge Trimmer
There can be a lot of tricky angles involved in landscaping, so lugging an extension cord around isn't always ideal. It might be that your hedges are too far from your power outlet, or you might just be sick of dragging a rubber cable around that somehow manages to snag on something every time you try to move. Plus, no one wants to deal with the fumes associated with gas-powered trimmers. A battery-powered tool can save a lot of headaches in these situations, and the M18 FUEL Hedge Trimmer is one of the best. Out of 2,317 reviews, 1,993 of them have been five stars.
It can deliver up to 3,400 strokes per minute, cutting branches up to 3/4 in., with a two-hour run time on a single battery. "The trimmer features a slider-crank mechanism and all-metal gear case providing unmatched durability and longer life," says the description on the Home Depot page. "The 24 in. blade trims more material in a single pass, increasing reach and productivity."
It also has a tip guard, which helps protect the blades in the event they hit something they're not supposed to, REDLINK plus intelligence, and an all-metal gear case. It's a great tool for any Michelangelos looking to carve David out of their hedges.
M18 FUEL Blower
Once all those hedges are trimmed, you'll need something to help with cleanup. Fortunately, Milwaukee's fifth most popular power tool is the M18 FUEL Blower. It has received 8,554 perfect reviews out of 10,523. This cordless blower runs on the same 18-volt lithium-ion battery system, so it has all the same benefits when it comes to avoiding gaseous fumes and long, easily tangled power cords.
"The MILWAUKEE M18 FUEL Blower has the power to clear from 15 ft., gets to full throttle in under 1 second, and is up to 4 lbs. lighter than competitors," the Home Depot description states. "Designed to meet landscape maintenance professional needs, the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor and M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC8.0 Battery [...] deliver 450 CFM and 120 MPH output."
On top of that, users can expect a greater degree of control over the device. It has a high/low-speed setting, but it also has a variable trigger. This allows your grip to control the power output so you can blast wet leaves off the driveway and then gently clean off your garden without fear. There is also a lock-on button, which is useful for long jobs so your hand doesn't cramp up from having to hold down the trigger the whole time.