The Best Milwaukee Power Tool Combo Kits And Why People Love Them

Milwaukee's M12 Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit is a perfect starter set if you're not in the market for anything too advanced. Milwaukee customers love this particular kit not despite it being relatively basic, but because of it. Whether you're testing out the Milwaukee brand before committing to bigger and pricier kits, or just looking for a couple of multipurpose tools to have at the ready in a small home or guesthouse, this simple kit stands out by keeping it simple. It comes with two tools: an M12 3/8" Drill/Driver and an M12 1/4" Hex Impact Driver. Between the two of them, you'll be able to take care of most of your basic screwing and drilling needs, especially in tighter spaces. Also included in the kit are two M12 1.5 Ah batteries that work with either tool, a charger, and a contractor bag that can fit both the driver and the drill.

Because these tools are part of Milwaukee's M12 system, the batteries are a little cheaper, a little smaller, and charge a little quicker than their M18 counterparts. While 12 volts should be enough for any quick odds-and-ends tasks you may need the tools for, if you're planning on more advanced work or need to run the cordless tools for a lengthier period of time, then you'll want to go with an M18 kit instead. The Milwaukee M12 Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit has the product number 2494-22 and is available on Amazon for $148.