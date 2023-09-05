Ryobi Power Tools Over $200 That Are Worth The Investment
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi is often looked at as a budget brand of tools and machines that many people start to build out their collections. Despite the lower price when compared to other bigger brands, Home Depot's exclusive brand brings some really good value to the table. While upping your budget to around $200 and beyond allows you to look at many other names, there are some Ryobi options that you won't want to sleep on.
While the company tends to focus on lower tiers, it still has several offerings worth checking out. The Ryobi cordless leaf blowers and vacuums remain excellent options for the price. Like all Ryobi products, they use the same battery as one another assuming you have the correct voltage. This means you are rewarded with further dipping into the Ryobi pool, so snagging some of Ryobi's more pricey options is a bit of a no-brainer if you're in the ecosystem.
Leaf blowers and vacuums
While Ryobi isn't exactly a brand professionals gravitate toward, there are no problems whatsoever if you're a DIYer or somebody just using tools from time to time. Something like a leaf vacuum or blower is perfect for this, and you can save some money if you have an extra 40V battery from another Ryobi product lying around. With a battery, the cordless leaf vacuum will run you $219, but you can shave $40 off the price by getting the tool only. The 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series, a leaf blower, has a solid 4.5-star rating based on nearly 2,000 reviews, so consumers appear to be quite pleased with that option at $329.
Going for something that utilizes 18V battery packs could give you more bang for your buck. These are far more common with Ryobi tools, such as the cordless drill, so there's a better chance of you having one of those batteries on hand versus the 40V option.
Cordless Battery Pole Saw
Cleaning up some low-hanging branches over your yard? The Cordless Battery Pole Saw will be an excellent choice for you. This one utilizes a 40V battery, and it'll run you $229 if you're getting the battery and charger with it. Just the tool alone will save you $30, so you can keep that in mind if you have a spare 40V battery around. The rod is adjustable between 6.5 and 9.5 feet, so you will be able to hit some harder-to-reach spots without needing a ladder. With a 5-year warranty, you can get some good value out of it without having to worry.
Considering trimming like this won't be a super common occurrence for most people, going down the Ryobi path isn't a bad idea here. Like all Ryobi tools, it makes even more sense if you're already in the ecosystem and you have a few batteries lying around in your household.
Brushless Cordless AirStrike Framing Nailer
Having a good nail gun around is handy, and that's exactly what the Brushless Cordless AirStrike Framing Nailer can give. Like many Ryobi products around this size, it uses an 18V battery. This means you can opt for the tool-only option for $299, or you could bump it up to $389 for an included battery and charger. A pro of this model in particular is the fact it doesn't need a hose or compressor to get started. You can simply open it up, connect the battery, and get started. Anybody trying to ditch the old hammer and nail will not be disappointed here.
Something you will need to be aware of is the nail angle. This model comes in both 21-degree and 30-degree options, and you'll need to purchase the right type of nail for it depending on what version you have. It comes with a 3-year warranty, so you do have a decent leash in the event of issues arising.
Compact Portable Corded Jobsite Tablesaw
Having a table saw is something that can come in handy for both casual and professional use alike. If you're picking up something as more of a hobby, the Ryobi portable table saw is something that would appeal more to you. For $229, you're able to get a saw and a stand, so there's a ton of value there. This isn't going to be a state-of-the-art saw or anything like that, so don't expect that going in. Instead, the Ryobi option is more for casual use where you're not going to be using it a ton.
If you're looking for a less permanent table saw, as in something easily portable, then the Ryobi option is perfect. It's pretty lightweight and easy to move around, so you'll want to take advantage of that. If you're worried about the low price meaning it's low quality, you can rest easy knowing it comes with a 3-year warranty.