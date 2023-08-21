Can You Use A 18V Battery In A 24V Ryobi? Here's What You Should Know

If you have a large selection of Ryobi tools, you might have a bunch of spare 18-volt batteries lying around. The vast majority of Ryobi tools utilize an 18V battery or 40V battery, but there are some out there that'll require the services of a 24V option. If you've picked up something like the 24V Hedge Trimmer, then you might be wondering if you can use one of your older batteries in place of the 24V one. Unfortunately, that's not the case and your 18V batteries will be limited to their 18V counterparts. On the bright side, Ryobi doesn't have a ton of 24V products out there, so it's not going to be a problem you run into very often.

Ryobi has since discontinued the 24V products, and the choices for new tools and machines are now between 18V and 40V. If you're looking for a replacement 24V battery, it can get pricy on the used market. Due to the relatively low price of the Ryobi line as a whole, it's probably best to simply replace your machine that uses the 24V battery with a new one entirely. Tracking down a replacement will be a headache that's just not worth the time. Your older 24V Ryobi will be perfectly fine in the meantime, but you'll eventually have to buy a new product entirely once the battery breaks down. Even things that seem like they could've utilized 24V batteries, like a lawnmower, have switched to the 18V or 40V option.