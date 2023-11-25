5 Of The Most Popular Makita Power Tools For DIY Jobs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DIY jobs are something a lot of people attempt when they purchase a new home — and many download apps that help give them inspiration. These projects can vary wildly in difficulty, and some of the more involved ones will require you to step out of your comfort zone and pick up some power tools you likely don't already own. You should probably start with smaller things, but you'll find you still need power tools for most of the bigger projects you attemp.
The Makita brand is a rock solid choice for people looking to start or add to a tool collection. You're getting a nice mix of relatively affordable prices and reliability, something that will certainly come in handy as you tackle expensive projects. All of the items on this list are good starting points, that are backed up by high user scores. On top of that, they should all be tools that'll come in handy not only for DIY projects but also for tinkering around the house every now and then.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion 1/2 in. Cordless Hammer Driver/Drill
A reliable power drill is often the basis for many DIY projects. Makita's cordless hammer drill/driver is no exception, and many of your projects will be dead in the water without it. Picking up Makita's combo power tool will run you $149 from Home Depot, and that could end up being a bit pricier than you were expecting to pay, especially compared to other, less expensive brands like Ryobi. In an effort to justify the price, Makita offers a variety of features like two separate drilling speeds, a lightweight build, and dual LED lights that make it very easy to see your workspace. User reviews are quite solid as well with a 4.5/5 average rating on Home Depot's website.
The price is really the only part of the purchase that ought to give you pause. On the bright side, you do get to use the same 18V battery here with other 18V power tools from Makita. That makes it so you can save a bit of cash down the right by omitting the purchase of a battery if you have a collection of them already.
18V X2 LXT Lithium-Ion (36V) Brushless Cordless Rear Handle 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw
If you're getting into any sort of woodworking, like making a picnic table or bookshelf, then you'll probably need a circular saw at some point. However, it'll cost you an upfront cost of $239 from Home Depot, and that's for just the tool. A more effective option would likely be picking up the kit for $399 that comes with the tool, a pair of batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag. That's certainly the best bet for people starting from scratch, so just weigh your options before diving in.
The kit is well-liked by buyers as evidenced by its 4.8/5 average rating on Home Depot's website. Picking it up on a sale adds even more value to the purchase, but you're still getting a lot even if it's full price. The tool itself is easy to pick up and use even for newcomers. You're getting automatic speed adjustments depending on what you're cutting, and it's lightweight enough at about 12 pounds, which should make prolonged use comfortable. With up to 558 cross-cuts per charge, you're getting a lot of use out of the saw before having to juice it back up.
Corded SDS-Plus Concrete/Masonry AVT Rotary Hammer Drill
Moving into a new home sometimes means doing bigger renovations — for example, removing a fireplace or some flooring will require a lot of effort. That can be made a lot easier by picking up a rotary hammer drill. You can find Makita's offering from Home Depot for $255 and get a case included in the purchase. If you want a little more bang for your buck, you can also opt to spend just a few dollars more and get an angle grinder with it. If you just want the rotary hammer, you can pick it up for a $210 bargain on Amazon as of this writing. Whatever path you go down, you'll be happy you have a rotary hammer drill like this because it can remove all sorts of tiling — including that ugly backsplash in the kitchen.
The bundle with the angle grinder has a 4.7/5 rating on Home Depot's website. The tool on its own boasts a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon. Reviewers note it's good for regular DIY projects, but there are some drawbacks when you use it to tackle bigger tasks like drilling into concrete. As long as you know your limits and use the rotary hammer for smaller jobs you should be just fine. Makita says it's capable of 2.1 pounds of force, so it can still hold its own on most projects.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion 18-Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer
It's not surprising that many home renovation projects involve a lot of nails, especially when you're working with wood. Instead of hammering down each and every one, you can opt for a nailer. Makita offers one that'll make the job a whole lot easier on you. This will cost you $339 from Home Depot, so it's really only worth it if you plan on getting a lot of use out of such a power tool. The magazine can hold up to 110 nails, so you'll be able to put a new fence together with ease, as an example.
The downside to it is the fact it doesn't come bundled with a battery, and that's something buyers noted. Despite that, the nailer has a 4.4/5 average rating on Home Depot's website. There's a chance you don't have to buy the battery either as you could have an extra Makita 18V battery lying around. One labeled with a star symbol works with this nailer. If you run into any problems with the tool down the line, you're also covered by a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
2 Amp Corded 1/4 Sheet Finishing Sander
If you're thinking about redoing your floors, you'll likely need a sander to ensure you're working with a smooth surface. Makita offers a very affordable sander at just $79 from Home Depot's website, making it much cheaper than the other power tools on the list. This sander will make putting together the finishing touches on a new patio or hardwood floors a breeze. The sander has a 4.5/5 rating on Home Depot's website, but there are some drawbacks to it worth mentioning. Some buyers report it not being a long-lasting tool, and said it can be difficult to load the sandpaper properly.
The sander is backed by a one-year warranty, so it's not as extensive as some of the other Makita products on this list. That could lead to problems down the road if it breaks down while outside of the warranty. If you don't run into any problems, you're getting quite good value with the purchase. This sander comes with three different types of sandpaper, a dust bag, and a punch plate. At just 2.5 pounds, it's an lightweight tool to wield as well.