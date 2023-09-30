The Best Apps To Download If You Love Home Improvement Projects

Improving your home is all fun and games until you've run out of knick-knacks and projects to make. Instead of scouring YouTube and Instructables for cool home improvement ideas, you can just check out Hometalk. This app is essentially a community of home DIY enthusiasts who willingly share their projects with the world. Here, you can explore a diverse collection of more than 140,000 do-it-yourself home and garden projects, making it perfect for those who can't figure out what home improvement activity to pursue next.

To find a project, you can either type some keywords in the search bar or browse through sections like "Today's Top Projects" and "New DIY Projects." Each project provides information on the materials needed, estimated cost, duration, and difficulty level. You can then read the detailed blog-like instructions to guide you through the process. If you prefer learning through watching instead of reading, you can head to the HometalkTV tab, which features tons of instructional videos for your perusal. You can save these blog-like guides and videos to your account for future reference.

Just like other social media apps, Hometalk also offers a conversation section for you to interact with project creators and other users. Whether you have questions about a project or simply want to commend the creator, this feature allows for easy communication. Just think of it like leaving comments on an Instagram post. Additionally, you can follow your favorite DIYers to stay updated on their latest projects and ideas.