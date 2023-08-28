5 Of The Best Apps For Home Renovation
One of the fun parts of getting a new home is renovating it. This can be as simple as replacing some dated looks or just filling out your living room with new furniture. Moving into a home that has a fireplace in it coming from an apartment means a redecoration is in order, and the furniture you moved with will no longer work. There are plenty of apps to help you with that.
On top of basic redecoration, you might have to put up shelves, knock out walls, put in new flooring, etc., and there are apps for that as well. Renovation is a lot of fun, but it can quickly become tedious and tiring work, especially if you don't have any inspiration for what to do. Seeing a picture of a remodeled kitchen can help in a big way, and it can give you the burst you need to get to work.
Pinterest is a very good app for people to use to get inspired for what they want their next home remodel to look like. Pinterest has a lot of versatility built into it, and there's a good chance you might already have it installed. While we'll be using it for home interiors, you can also use it for vacation destinations or dinner ideas. You can visit different boards where people show off their homes, and perhaps that can help jumpstart your imagination.
If you spend enough time scrolling through house designs, you'll eventually start having content like that tailored just for you. At that point, you're bound to find something that catches your eye. Pinterest is available on Apple and Android devices as well as your desktop, so anything you have can run it. It's completely free of charge, and you don't even need an account to start browsing around the boards.
Magicplan
If you're trying to add some new appliances or furniture to a room, it can help to see an idea of where they will fit without having to buy them first. The Magicplan app will let you do that by scanning your room to get a copy of your floor plan. You can then take the measurements of a couch or chair and see how it'd be able to fit in your living room. It's a lot better than ordering something and hoping for the best.
You're also able to write directly on the floor plan itself if you need to take notes and make cost estimates. This is another app that is available on both Android and iOS, so you can download it free of charge and give it a try. It's quite simple to use, and you'll be able to picture your dream house coming together in no time once you get your floor plan figured out.
Project Color
If you want to do some painting but don't want to go to the store to find out what colors would work the best, you can download the Project Color app. This is an in-house Home Depot app that allows you to try out various colors without having to paint the walls or get the color card from the store. It helps you save a lot of time, and it has some other features that make it worthwhile. You're able to match the colors with your room by scanning things like your bedsheets, so it's an easy process.
Once you find a color or two that you like, you're able to save it in the app. This allows you to go into the store and grab the specific color you need, and it eliminates a lot of the guesswork from the whole process. This app is available for free on both iOS and Android devices.
Houzz
The Houzz app seems a lot like Pinterest at first glance, but it's more focused on home improvement than Pinterest is. You'll be able to browse through a bunch of ideas, watch some videos, and talk to a real person if you need any help. The list of people you can speak to includes actual interior designers, contractors, and architects. It's a nice and easy-to-use app for people getting into home design who just need some ideas. You're also able to share your own designs in an effort to help out other people in need.
If you find things you like, the Houzz app has an in-app store that will let you purchase items from it. It offers a lot of versatility by being an app that can do it all, and it's free to download. Like the others on the list, Houzz is available on both iOS and Android devices.
IKEA Place
IKEA is a popular store for new homeowners to go to because it features affordable furniture and also their beloved meatballs at the food court. Considering the vast size of IKEA, it's important to know exactly what you're looking for before heading in unless you want to spend hours inside. You're able to do that with the IKEA Place app, and there are some other bonuses the app offers. You can get an augmented reality look at what a new piece of furniture will look like in your living room before you purchase it.
Sadly, a big downside of the app is the IKEA Place app is only available on Apple's App Store and omits the Google Play Store entirely. Android users can still get the regular IKEA app, but it's not the same thing. You can still shop and find inspiration with the regular app, but the Place app is miles ahead.