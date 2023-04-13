The 5 Best Free Android Apps For Photo Editing In 2023

The days when smartphone photos were considered subpar are long behind us. These days, you can snap some beautiful photos with an Android phone, and if you want to make the best of them, editing them a bit might help. Be it small adjustments or high-level editing, you don't need to go through the tedious process of transferring your pictures to a computer — all you need is an app. But in a sea of silly filters and ad-infested apps, which are actually worth your while?

If anyone tells you that there's a catch-all app for photo editing on Android, they're either misinformed or lying to you. Depending on what you want to do, there are different apps to satisfy each particular need. If you want to create beautiful logos or spruce up your resume, there's Canva, but if you want to play photographer and adjust the quality of your photos, Canva won't do a thing for you. This is why we're here to simplify the process and recommend you something that matches your needs.