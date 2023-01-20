10 Helpful Video Editing Tips For TikTok

When ByteDance launched TikTok in September 2015, not many people expected it to be an instant hit. You can guess the surprise it created when it became very popular among millennials. In little over a year, TikTok had become so successful that they raised $1 billion to buy up musical.ly, a popular lip-sync platform headquartered in Shanghai. Currently, TikTok has over 210 million downloads in the US and about 3 billion downloads worldwide.

Of course, TikTok is now synonymous with short-form videos (with some new updates on longer video content), and the amazing video editing tools available on the platform have made it a destination for people seeking to wow their audience. More specifically, these amazing tools provide all you need to keep your audience entertained. What's more, they consistently add more editing features periodically to their already great list, to ensure you always have something new to present to your audience. A review of the top videos that trended on TikTok in 2022 revealed that most of them used some help from the amazing editing tools available on TikTok.

If you're looking to boost your video views and engagement on TikTok, or you're just looking to add some spice to the videos you wish to share on other social platforms, TikTok is definitely a great place to look. Plus if your followership grows, you can leverage TikTok's monetization options and video gifts too. This article will discuss some of these top editing features that will help increase the views and engagement on your videos, and the best part is that these editing tips are easy to apply.