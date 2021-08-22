TikTok music hits get their own radio channel on SiriusXM

Satellite radio and streaming audio company SiriusXM has announced a new channel dedicated to the biggest hits from video platform TikTok. This will be a full-time music channel, according to SiriusXM, which has tapped some of TikTok’s top creators to host the channel.

The new SiriusXM TikTok Radio channel went live on August 20 and can be accessed through the company’s satellite radio and streaming audio platforms. Users can access the channel on mobile, desktop, and through their car’s satellite radio.

SiriusXM explains that each hour of programming on the radio channel will include both music and stories about what went into creating the viral hits, among other things like throwback content.

Hosts will include Cat Haley, Lamar Dawson, DJ CONST, Billy, and other TikTok creators. Guest appearances, meanwhile, will include artists like Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Spencer X, Alex Warren, and others.

This is the first time TikTok has received its own radio station, greatly increasingly its creators’ exposure to a wider audience of listeners. SiriusXM, meanwhile, has evolved with the times and offers a streaming service for users who don’t have a satellite car radio.