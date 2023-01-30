11 Best Alternatives For Photoshop

GIMP, also known as GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a powerful open-source photo editor that has been around for over 24 years. It is often considered one of the best free alternatives to Adobe Photoshop as it offers a wide array of professional features that can easily rival those of Photoshop.

For starters, GIMP's interface is very user-friendly and easy to navigate, even for beginners. So it won't take too long for you to get accustomed to it. And just like photoshop, GIMP allows you to create masks and layers, make color adjustments, and even create your own editing presets. Additionally, it doesn't require as much RAM or other resources as Photoshop does.

GIMP also boasts an extensive plugin library, including the highly sought-after Resynthesizer, which is equivalent to Photoshop's Content-Aware Fill tool. It also has a built-in file manager, similar to Adobe Bridge, that makes it easy to manage and edit your files.

Additionally, GIMP is free and open-source software and it receives frequent updates that improve its functionality. In December 2021, it also received a major update that allows GIMP to support PSD files natively. That means you can switch from Photoshop to GIMP right away without having to interchange file formats of the projects you're currently working on.

It has a similar learning curve to Photoshop, and it may take some time to adjust to it. However, since GIMP is completely free of cost and still offers a wide range of professional features along with a highly customizable interface, it makes for an excellent alternative to Photoshop.