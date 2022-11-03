15 Affordable Laptops That We Recommend

Finding a working laptop under $100 can be a challenge. Your options are generally quite limited, from secondhand marketplaces to shady imports that sound too good to be true. Well, we've got some great news. We've managed to find a Dell Chromebook for $69, and, it comes with a warranty!

Although sold as a renewed product, these laptops are sold on Amazon, and marketed as "professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified vendors." They are in excellent condition and show no signs of cosmetic damage.

But, what can a $69 laptop actually do? Surprisingly quite a lot, and there's a lot of value for money here. The Dell 11 3120 Chromebook includes an 11.6-Inch HD display, 4 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a webcam. If you're looking for a laptop that can handle simple tasks such as browsing the web, sending emails, or writing documents, then this little guy might just be what you're after.

Having said that, the Chromebook runs on an older Intel Celeron N2840 processor, so we wouldn't regard it as highly-responsive. Once you open a few tabs things will begin to slow down. On the plus side, the Dell 11 3120 does have an amazing battery life of up to 10 hours. Your experience may vary though, as heavier resource-intensive tasks can decrease these numbers to the mid-three to five hour range. Finally, if you're itching to increase the storage space, you can do so via the SD card reader.