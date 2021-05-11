NVIDIA 3050 laptops bring RTX for less: Prices start at $799

This week NVIDIA revealed their new laptop gaming graphics processors and a series of notebooks that’ll house them. These laptops have the ability to deliver DLSS and RT Gaming, 60FPS+ (image refresh rate for games, depending on display), and “AI Content Creation and Video Conferencing.” The first wave of notebooks with NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics processors inside will be coming from brands like Razer, HP, Dell, MSI, Lenovo, ASUS, and Alienware.

RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti

The newest additions to the RTX Laptop GPU collection by NVIDIA are the RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. These are the most affordable RTX 30 laptop GPU releases so far.

They still have 5th gen NVIDIA Encoders, 7th gen NVIDIA Decoders, access to HDMI 2.1, PCI Express Gen 4, Ampere architecture, 3rd gen Tensor Cores, 2nd gen Ray Tracing cores. These details are the same for all RTX 30 laptop GPU releases so far. It’s the amount of cores and power and memory that’s ever-so-slightly different between GPU units.

The RTX 3050 Laptop GPU has 2048 NVIDIA Cuda cores, 64 tensor cores, 16 ray tracing cores, and 1057-1740 MHz boost clock. The RTX 3050 Ti has 2560 Cuda cores, 80 tensor cores, and 20 ray tracing cores, with 1035-1695 MHz boost clock. Both units have 35-80 W GPU subsystem power, and both have 4GB HDDR6 standard memory to work with.

The first RTX 3050 laptops

The NVIDIA 3050 series laptops listed this week at launch by Razer include the HP ZBook Studio, Dell XPS 17, and MSI Creator Z16. Also on the launch list is the Lenovo Ideapad 5i Pro, ASUS Zephyrus M16, and MSI GS76. The Alienware M15 R5 and the Razer Blade 15 round out the bunch.

More NVIDIA Studio Laptops with RTX 30

NVIDIA also introduced three new NVIDIA Studio Laptops with RTX 30 graphics inside. The HP ZBook Studio works with an RTX 3080 16GB and rolls with a DreamColor professional display. The Dell XPS 17 works with RTX 3060 and has an HDR Display with 100% Adobe RGB in full effect. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro has RTX 3050 inside with a 1440p Display with 100% sRGB color.

The NVIDIA Studio Laptop series has up to 8K HDR RAW Video editing abilities, up to 2x rendering performance VS their predecessors, and up to 16GB GPU memory. The whole lot also brings some of the most monstrous displays – 1440p and 4K “creator-grade” displays to make full use of the RTX graphics power inside.

We’ll know more about individual release dates and pricing beyond the least expensive of the collection in the very near future. Take a peek at the timeline below for more recent updates and stay tuned!