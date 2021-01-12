NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 revealed for $329

Today NVIDIA revealed the GeForce RTX 3060 desktop GPU with a starting price of $329 USD. This device should allow the masses to get ahold of a variety of next-generation features released in the RTX 30 family, here for a significantly lower price. The RTX 3060 works with 13 shader TFLOPs, 25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing, and 101 tensor-TFLOPs (ready to roll for NVIDIA DLSS). This next-gen GPU works with a 192-bit memory interface and 12GB of GDDR6 memory right out the gate.

Starting with the release of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs will support Resizeable BAR. This won’t make an immediate difference for all computers running these new GPUs right out the gate – BUT it WILL make a difference for those that are compatible. Assuming you’ve got a compatible motherboard, your computer’s CPU will be able to access all GPU memory at once – like magic!

“There’s unstoppable momentum behind ray tracing, which has quickly redefined the new standard of gaming,” said NVIDIA vice president of global GeForce marketing Matt Wuebbling. “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture has been our fastest-selling ever, and the RTX 3060 brings the strengths of the RTX 30 Series to millions more gamers everywhere.”

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 has a release date target of late February, 2021. RTX 3060 will have a base price of approximately $329 USD. There’ll be custom boards from Zotac, PNY, ,Palit, MSI, Innovision 3D, Gigabyte, Galaxy, Gainward, EVGA, Colorful, and ASUS. The GPU will be available in a set of prebuilt gaming rigs as well, all in late February, 2021.

If the supply on this GPU is anything like the rest of the RTX 30 series, you’re going to want to get your game plan set as soon as possible. Each of the previously released RTX 30 series cards has been sold out quite quickly, and though ideally NVIDIA’s worked to deliver higher supply with this card, there’s no knowing exactly what’s going to happen until it’s actually happened!