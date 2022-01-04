The new Acer Swift X lineup includes Intel Arc Alchemist graphics

Acer has just unveiled two new Swift X laptops, including a 14-inch and a 16-inch version. Built to be ultra-thin and efficient, these new notebooks are a refresh of the already existing Acer Swift line. Now equipped with the latest 12th-gen Intel processor, they come with stunningly bright screens and a whole lot of potential.

The laptops pack a lot of punch for something so slim and portable. Acer markets the Swift X line towards creatives, but the specifications of these new notebooks can support just about anything from day-to-day productivity to various creative workflows, to some semi-casual gaming. Although not every game will be able to run at a smooth 60 frames per second, the new Acer duo can certainly provide gamers with hours of entertainment.

Both the laptops feature a stylish and sleek design. The screen is surrounded by ultra-thin bezels, with the top bezel being slightly thicker to house an HD webcam. Acer has opted to include a pop of color in the creation of these laptops, showing the 14-inch model in fun, unusual, red and green shades. The 16-inch version of the Swift X seems to stick to a more subdued, traditionally gray design.

Acer Swift X: Latest specs in a lightweight package

Starting with the similarities: Both the laptops feature the same kind of screen, and it’s hard to deny that it might be one of the selling points here. Offering a wide range of colors, a true-to-life color gamut, and up to 400 nits of brightness, this IPS display should provide the user with immersive imagery. Both the screens feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, although they each have a different screen resolution: 2240×1400 for the 14-inch Swift X and 2560×1600 (WQXGA) for the larger 16-inch laptop.

Acer will be offering these laptops with Windows 11 already pre-installed, and it also employs various technologies that make prolonged use easier on the eyes. The company has listed Acer BluelightShield as a measure of eye protection, as well as Acer ExaColor and Acer Color Intelligence as boosters that should add to the high quality of the display.

According to Acer, the refreshed Swift X line comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, marking a step into the future with the switch from DDR4 RAM to DDR5. In addition, each of the laptops should come equipped with up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, Intel’s Wi-Fi 6E, and a variety of useful ports. Acer promises not just the standard USB ports, but also HDMI, Thunderbolt support, and even a fingerprint scanner.

Acer Swift X offers DDR5 memory, Intel Alder Lake, and a surprising graphics card

The laptops mostly vary in terms of their exact specifications and in size. While both are ultra-thin, the larger 16-inch model is likely to weigh more than the 3 lbs, 0.7-inch thin 14-inch Swift X. However, Acer hasn’t disclosed the exact measurements of the notebooks just yet, so this is just pure guesswork.

Fortunately, the manufacturer shared more where the specs are concerned. Both the laptops feature a new Intel Alder Lake processor with up to 12 cores. As the new 12th-gen Intels are hybrid CPUs, we can expect to see a mix of performance cores and efficiency cores — in this case, Acer stated that the CPU will feature 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores.

Although the duo each comes equipped with a discrete graphics card, they’re not the same cards at all. The 14-inch Acer Swift X features Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, allowing for all types of productivity and entertainment. The larger, 16-inch model is said to offer a discrete Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card, but no details have been shared as to the exact model. Intel’s discrete graphics are not yet officially released, so this will be an interesting addition to the Acer portfolio.