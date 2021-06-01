NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti aim at gamers and creators

NVIDIA has revealed a pair of new gaming video cards this month that expands the GeForce RTX family. The flagship graphics card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that launches on June 3, starting at $1199. The second of the new graphics cards is the RTX 3070 Ti, and it will launch next week, starting at $599. NVIDIA says the RTX 3080 Ti delivers “an incredible leap in performance and fidelity” and includes ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction tech, NVIDIA Broadcast stream features, and additional memory allowing it to perform well using popular creator applications in addition to gaming.

RTX 3080 Ti is two times faster in traditional rasterization than the GTX 1080 Ti and promises to be much faster with ray tracing and with other cutting-edge gaming features enabled. RTX 3070 Ti promises 1.5 times more performance compared to the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and twice the frames per second compared to the GTX 1070 Ti from 2017.

RTX 3080 Ti is aimed at creators and gamers and is backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform and 12 gigabytes of GDDR6X. The RTX video card is well-suited to accelerating popular applications like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, OBS, and every major 3D rendering application. There are more than 70 content creation applications supporting RTX-accelerated raytracing, DLSS, or AI features.

NVIDIA DLSS is an AI technology for gaming that helps improve in-game physics and animation simulation with real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. Dedicated AI processors power the tech on the RTX family of GPUs known as Tensor Cores. DLSS boosts frame rates and generates crisp images providing gamers with performance headroom to maximize ray-tracing settings and increase output resolutions.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launches on June 3, starting at $1199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available on June 10 starting at $599. Both video cards will be available as custom boards with stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models available from all the major NVIDIA add-in card partners. Gamers can also get limited-edition NVIDIA Founders Edition graphics cards.