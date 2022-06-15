You'll Soon Be Able To Use Adobe Photoshop For Free, But There's A Catch

Despite the availability of multiple free alternatives, there is no denying that Adobe Photoshop continues to be among the most widely used cross-platform image editing tools on the planet. However, the company behind Photoshop — Adobe — doesn't seem content with Photoshop's already dominant position in the market. Adobe has been working on several initiatives to further consolidate Photoshop's market position and attract a broader user base.

One of these initiatives was the arrival of a "web-only" browser-based version of Photoshop that Adobe announced back in October 2021. This version lets users with relatively lower-end computers — even Chromebooks — use basic features of Photoshop and test the waters before committing to a relatively expensive image editing rig. Even though the idea behind Photoshop Web was to bring the entry barrier to Photoshop lower than before, it did come with its share of restrictions.

Strangely, the most glaring omission was not the lack of features you'd typically expect on a toned-down version of an otherwise capable software suite. While that was a problem, too, in the case of Photoshop Web, it mandated users have access to a Creative Cloud subscription to use the tool. Additionally, while it did have basic image editing features, the web tool was primarily designed to be a collaboration tool. An Adobe VP of digital imaging Maria Yap spoke with The Verge this week, revealing that these restrictions on Photoshop Web are set to change, relatively soon.