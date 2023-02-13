How To Choose The Best Android Phone For Your Budget (2023)

In the world of Android, flagship phones undoubtedly get the most spotlight, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or OnePlus 11. But even though it's thriving, the budget section of Android phones is often overlooked. Budget Android phones have been steadily getting better over the past decade. And their evolution has considerably narrowed the once-wide gap between premium and budget tiers.

Thanks to the rising competition from China, advances in hardware, and a seemingly endless selection of offerings from different manufacturers, there has never been a better time to buy a budget Android phone.

There's an Android phone on the market to fit every budget (starting from as low as $100). Naturally, it takes some flexibility because you will inevitably have to make some trade-offs.

But if you know what you're looking for, the quest for finding the best value for your budget shouldn't be too hard. Once you have compiled a list of potential candidates, it also helps to know how to pick the one that fits your budget and your day-to-day usage.

We'll explore helpful tips for picking the best budget Android in 2023.