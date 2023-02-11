Top 5 Android Phones For Gaming In 2023

First up on the list of top five Android phones for gaming is the Red Magic 8 Pro by Nubia. In the United States, the gaming phone is available to pre-order for $649 for the 12/256GB variant (matte finish), which makes it the most affordable model on our list. Those who wish to get the extra RAM and storage can go with the 16/512GB variant (translucent finish) by spending $799.

The Red Magic 8 Pro has minimalist design, as in, it doesn't come with that over-the-top gamer aesthetic. The gaming phone comes with the incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (4nm). The chipset is combined with Adreno 740 GPU that supports ray tracing — a feature that is available in high-end consoles — an in-chassis cooling fan (up to 20,000 rpm) that maintains optimum temperature throughout your gaming sessions, and a tough-to-beat 6,000 mAh battery (up to 65W fast charging).

If you enjoy first-person shooter or racing games, you'll love the shoulder triggers (520 Hz) on the Red Magic 8 Pro. The phone has a 6.8-inch AMOLED (400 ppi) screen that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and 960Hz touch sampling rate, making in-game movements feel precise. You get the Game Space app for managing all your game-related settings, such as touch sensitivity and frame rates. On the down-low, you get an average camera and occasionally buggy software, but the phone's gaming performance is unmatchable in its price. And yes, the phone comes with a headphone jack.