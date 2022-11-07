The 5 Best And 5 Worst Xiaomi Phones Of All Time

The smartphone maker Xiaomi currently ranks as the third largest phone company by market share, behind Samsung and Apple. Founded in 2010, Xiaomi grew from an obscure brand to a major competitor in only a decade. From releasing phones in every price category to establishing sub-brands like Redmi and POCO, the company has met customers at every level.

At the moment, the 12S Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra are among the most premium flagships in the world, the Redmi Note 11 Series are targets for millions of midrange smartphone users, and the Black Shark 5 aims squarely at the gaming phone crowd.

The story is not all positive, however. Xiaomi's Mi A2 and Redmi Note 2 were plagued by serious malfunctions, giving users much to complain about. Some of Xiaomi's efforts to provide flagship features on low-budget phones, as with the POCO M3, did not go as planned. And the Mi Mix Alpha smartphone concept was just not well thought-out. Xiaomi is certainly learning from its mistakes, as it strives to improve its smartphones while succeeding with other electronic gadgets.