Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Baby Steps Forward

Smartphone designs these days have gotten bolder and more audacious, and that's not always a good thing. As camera sensors and lenses grow in size and complexity, manufacturers have pretty much given up on trying to mask the size of their camera bumps. There are, of course, still some tasteful ways these companies have tried to make the bumps less glaring, but the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ apparently didn't get that treatment. In fact, this particular global model stands out from its siblings, and not in a great way.

Instead of the two-step elevation found on the other Redmi Note 11 models, this Pro+ is a single large block. While that does remove the rather awkward and uneven design of the camera bump, it also means that the rest of the camera array has to rise to the same height as the biggest sensor. The end result is a large rectangular block that sticks out from the rest of the body like a sore thumb, appearing like something that was tacked on after the fact. It doesn't try to blend with the rest of the phone, even with the Mysterious Black color.

This is a shame because the rest of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ doesn't look as bad. The matte glass back manages to steer clear of fingerprints and smudges and provides a better grip than more slippery panels. The plastic midframe doesn't try to masquerade as aluminum, and its flat edges match the predominantly flat form of the phone. Flat is back, or at least smartphone brands following Apple's lead think so.

One particularly notable thing about the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is its IP53 dust and water resistance rating. The construction definitely doesn't hold a candle to the highest IP68 grade that premium flagships flaunt, but it's better than nothing, which is what most mid-range phones have. Considering the cost involved in this certification, it's surprising Xiaomi spent money on this bullet point at all.