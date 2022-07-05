Xiaomi 12S Ultra Pairs Leica Camera Tech With Huge Sony Sensor

A few months after Xiaomi announced its partnership with Leica, the company has the first of its smartphones to bear the Leica co-branding. The newly announced Xiaomi 12S lineup includes three devices: the vanilla Xiaomi 12S, a pricier Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The 12S Ultra is the most feature-loaded (and expensive) of the lot. The Xiaomi 12S and the 12S Pro, while well equipped in their own right, do miss out on some of the more extraordinary extras exclusive to the 12S Ultra. Do note, however, that all the three Xiaomi 12S devices are proper flagship-grade devices that boast top-end hardware and premium design.

While the Leica branding is common to all three smartphones, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra takes things a step further. Xiaomi tied up with Sony's imaging wing for this phone to source the IMX 989 sensor. This is a massive (by smartphone standards) -inch sensor that is almost unheard of in everyday smartphones. Apart from aiding in better image quality and improved low light sensitivity, this sensor has the capability to propel the Xiaomi 12S Ultra into the league of genuinely good camera phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone 12 series, and even Google's Pixel lineup.