Xiaomi And Leica Partner On A New Smartphone: Here's What We Know

Xiaomi has just shared an exciting announcement on its Twitter page — it's teaming up with Leica to create a brand-new smartphone, set to release in July 2022. The collaboration between the smart device maker and the photography giant spells good news for the fans of having a quality smartphone and a good camera rolled into one. At a time when most of us no longer bring a separate camera when we go on vacation and we simply rely on our smartphones to do the job, boosting Xiaomi's camera capabilities with Leica powers is certainly a good idea — but which smartphone is Xiaomi talking about?

Both Xiaomi and Leica shared two separate posts, but the companies remain fairly tight-lipped about what we can expect from this smart-photo prodigy. However, reading through Leica's announcement reveals an unsurprising, but significant detail — the phone in question is going to be a new Xiaomi flagship. Leica refers to it as the "first imagining flagship smartphone" developed by the Xiaomi and Leica duo. Leica also highlights that both companies are eager to keep exploring the optical performance and photo-snapping experience provided by mobile devices. As the cherry on top of the announcement, the companies promise to deliver a combination of exceptional image quality combined with classic Leica aesthetics in a smartphone good enough to usher in the new era of mobile photography.

While it all sounds exciting, we haven't been given much to go on with this announcement, but the fact that the phone is going to be a flagship, as well as the timing, coincides with previous leaks. Recently, the mobile rumor mill has been buzzing with news about the Xiaomi Ultra 12. Could that be what Xiaomi and Leica are so mysteriously hinting at?