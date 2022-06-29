Xiaomi 12S Ultra To Sport World's Largest Phone Camera Sensor Made By Sony

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship Xiaomi 12S series on July 4 in China, and the string of official teasers continues to confirm key aspects of the phone lineup. The company has already been boasting about its partnership with camera-maker Leica. More recently, it revealed that its upcoming flagship model, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, will feature an entirely new Sony camera sensor that has been tailor-made specifically for the forthcoming release. According to an official confirmation posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will feature a Sony IMX989 sensor, the largest phone camera sensor we have seen.

The IMX989 is notably not the first 1-inch phone camera sensor. Before Xiaomi, brands such as Sony and Japan's Sharp launched smartphones, including the Xperia PRO-I and the Aquos R7, with 1-inch sensors, albeit in a cropped format. However, Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun claims the Xiaomi 12S Ultra uses the enormous camera sensor without cropping, which is something that other brands can't compete against (for now).

Xiaomi didn't reveal any details about the latest flagship Sony sensor, but it did state that it invested $15 million (via Weibo) in co-developing it. Jun said the sensor will also be available for other Chinese phone makers to use in their smartphones.