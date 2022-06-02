Xiaomi 12 Ultra May Feature Rare Leica Logo

Xiaomi's next smartphone will be taking a great leap to woo mobile shutterbugs, targeting perhaps one of the biggest segments of the smartphone market. The company's chosen design for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra clearly wants to call attention to the model's cameras, though it might not have the exact effect on consumers the company anticipates. Going beyond just specs, Xiaomi seems to be putting a lot of focus on marketing the upcoming Ultra, especially now that it has confirmed the famed camera maker Leica is on board.

That may also go beyond just flowery words in marketing materials, as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is now expected to have something that no other third-party smartphone has ever sported: Leica's logo. This isn't the first time Leica has lent its name to a smartphone brand, of course. In fact, prior to this, it had an exclusive partnership with Huawei, which forced other smartphone brands to team up with other optics companies instead, like Hasselblad for Oppo and Zeiss for Vivo. That period of exclusivity is now over, however, and Leica has revealed that its new partner is Xiaomi.

It seems Leica is lending more than just its expertise and its name to the phone. According to tipster Digital Chat Station in a post on the Chinese social media website Weibo, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will bear Leica's iconic red "Coke" logo somewhere on its back. No smartphone other than Leica's own Leitz 1 model has been allowed to display that iconic symbol, suggesting there might be more to this partnership between Xiaomi and Leica than previous collaborations.