Samsung Launches A New 200MP Camera Sensor With The Industry's Smallest Pixels

Samsung's semiconductor division, which is behind the company's Exynos line of chipsets and processors, is also in the business of designing and manufacturing smartphone camera sensors. Last year, this division was in the news when it launched the world's first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones — the Samsung ISOCELL HP1. Although the HP1 sensor is yet to make it to a smartphone that consumers can buy, earlier today, Samsung announced the launch of a new 200MP camera sensor.

This new sensor has been dubbed the Samsung ISOCELL HP3, and at first glance, it seems like a successor to the HP1 sensor from 2021. Given that the HP1 sensor did not find a single taker and is yet to arrive on a commercially available smartphone, the decision to launch another 200MP sensor might seem rather strange. Upon closer inspection, though, it becomes evident that the HP3 sensor is quite different from the original HP1 sensor in many aspects, with the key difference being its size.