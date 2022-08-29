SlashGear Asks: Which Brand Makes The Best Android Phones? - Exclusive Survey

More than 3 billion people in the world actively use a device that runs on Android, Google revealed during its I/O 2021 conference, and that may be due, in part, to the fact that Android is an open-source platform that any developer can improve upon. Of course, the same can't be said about iOS, which is limited to Apple's developers and its iPhone. Though Apple doesn't dominate the rest of the world, it sells more smartphones in North America than any other phone manufacturer, according to Canalys. As you'd expect, the remaining market share is split up between different brands like Samsung that sell Android smartphones.

Due to its open nature, Android smartphones made by different phone manufacturers have their own proprietary skins, which is why Android looks different on devices from various brands. For instance, Samsung's customized interface is known as One UI, while OnePlus smartphones use OxygenOS — but both One UI and OxygenOS are essentially just veneers over the Android operating system. If you also consider the various hardware capabilities, every Android device is different despite running the same operating system. But which brand makes the best Android smartphones, at least according to the average person? We did a survey to find out.