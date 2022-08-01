Here's What Actually Happens When You Don't Update Your Android Phone

There's more than one way of caring for your pricey Android phone, and the mighty computer in your pocket needs more than just a case to protect it from bumps and scratches. That's where software updates come into the picture as they offer protection for your precious data, fix functional bugs, and improve performance, among other things. In a nutshell, don't ignore those notifications telling you about a new software update.

But when it comes to paying attention, the stakes are higher in the case of Android phones. That's because in addition to OS-level updates offered by Google, smartphone makers need to make their own set of changes based on the available hardware and custom software tweaks to handle a lot of responsibilities. If your phone has been acting weird lately, some functions suddenly appear broken, battery life has taken a hit, there are connectivity issues, or it just gets toasty while doing the most basic tasks, you better pay attention to those software update alerts, as they could very well solve all of your phone problems.