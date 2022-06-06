Google Pixel Feature Drop Lets You Remix Videos And Offers More At A Glance

It's the start of a new month, and while most of the tech world has their eyes trained on Apple's big event, it's business as usual for the likes of Google. That means it's time once again for the Pixel phones to get their monthly share of bug fixes and, more importantly, new features. Like always, this month's Feature Drop offers a mixed bag of new features across the board, improving not only the phone's performance but also their owners' lives. For June, Pixel phones are getting pretty cool stuff that tries to inject a bit of fun into users' everyday lives, or at least make them less stressful by putting everything they need right under their fingertips.

Not all Feature Drops involve built-in first-party Google apps — sometimes Google collaborates with a different developer, for example. On the one hand, it helps shine a spotlight on developers and their apps, which is good publicity for both the developer and the Google Play Store. On the other hand, these collaborations are also often used to demonstrate the power of Pixel phones.

For June, it's popular consumer electronics manufacturer teenage engineering's turn on stage — not with one of its hardware offerings, but instead with a rare software product. Named after one of their line of pocket synthesizers, the Pocket Operator app lets you remix video clips you recorded with other sound clips, video layers, effects, patterns, beats, and more. It's a fun and potentially addictive way to express yourself and share that expression with others, which happens to be the theme of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Fortunately, the Pocket Organizer is compatible with the Pixel 5 onward.