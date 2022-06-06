Google Pixel Feature Drop Lets You Remix Videos And Offers More At A Glance
It's the start of a new month, and while most of the tech world has their eyes trained on Apple's big event, it's business as usual for the likes of Google. That means it's time once again for the Pixel phones to get their monthly share of bug fixes and, more importantly, new features. Like always, this month's Feature Drop offers a mixed bag of new features across the board, improving not only the phone's performance but also their owners' lives. For June, Pixel phones are getting pretty cool stuff that tries to inject a bit of fun into users' everyday lives, or at least make them less stressful by putting everything they need right under their fingertips.
Not all Feature Drops involve built-in first-party Google apps — sometimes Google collaborates with a different developer, for example. On the one hand, it helps shine a spotlight on developers and their apps, which is good publicity for both the developer and the Google Play Store. On the other hand, these collaborations are also often used to demonstrate the power of Pixel phones.
For June, it's popular consumer electronics manufacturer teenage engineering's turn on stage — not with one of its hardware offerings, but instead with a rare software product. Named after one of their line of pocket synthesizers, the Pocket Operator app lets you remix video clips you recorded with other sound clips, video layers, effects, patterns, beats, and more. It's a fun and potentially addictive way to express yourself and share that expression with others, which happens to be the theme of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Fortunately, the Pocket Organizer is compatible with the Pixel 5 onward.
Your life At A Glance
One of the new Pixel phones' signature features is the At a Glance widget that surfaces relevant information when and where you need it, either on your home screen or on your lock screen. June's Feature Drop expands the available set of information to include your Nest Doorbell's video feed when someone rings it, Google said in a blog post. Soon, users in the U.S., Australia, and India will also be informed of the air quality in their regions so they can take necessary precautions or change their plans.
These days, vaccination cards are still required at entry points or establishments, but not everyone always has their card ready, costing precious time for themselves and for others. They do have their phones in their hands almost all the time, though, so Google is making it easy to create a shortcut to your COVID-19 vaccine card right on your home screen. No more fumbling in your bag or pocket and holding up the line for grumpy customers.
The Sound Amplifier app on the Pixel 3 and later is also getting an almost ironic new feature. The app is designed to amplify sounds for those with hearing impairments while also filtering out background noise. With the new Conversation mode that was previously in beta, users can simply point their Pixel phone at whoever is talking and have their voice amplified while filtering out other voices. That should make for less stressful meetings where people tend to talk at the same time, even when not relevant to what's being discussed.