This Brand Makes The Worst Android Phones, According To 27% Of People We Polled

The global smartphone industry is a very competitive space. While companies like Apple and Samsung have dominated this space for over a decade, their position is now being challenged by several companies from China. Those keeping track of the smartphone industry might be aware of the rising clout of Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, and Honor. While this surge in popularity might not be apparent to consumers in the United States, where people tend to stick to popular, tried, and tested brands like Samsung and Apple, there is no denying that Chinese smartphone brands are gradually rising up the ranks.

The rising stature of Chinese smartphone brands could be gauged from the fact that three Chinese companies find themselves in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions when it comes to global smartphone shipments. These international shipment figures, however, do not tell the entire story. Looking at localized data from countries with large populations — like India, China, and Indonesia — reveal the true extent of the clout these relatively new smartphone brands wield.

In stark contrast, people in North America seem to be jostling with the idea of accepting these upstart smartphone brands. To gauge the general perception of Android smartphone brands, we asked a group of 529 people living in the U.S. to tell us which brand they feel makes the worst Android smartphones on the planet.