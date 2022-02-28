Realme GT2 Pro Review: Flagship With A Conscience

At first glance, you might think the Realme GT2 Pro is just like everything you've seen so far. The curved edges of the phone, in fact, are a design that hails from last year's models. Curiously, Realme opted to pair that with a flat display that we'll get to later. The effect is a bit of an asymmetrical design when looking at the phone from the top and bottom edges.

The GT2 Pro does have an interesting design on its back, at least if you get the Paper Green or Paper White versions. Just like with previous GT models, Realme enlisted the expertise of industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to execute the idea for the Realme GT2, giving its Paper-themed models the appearance and texture of actual paper. The real significance of this design, however, is something no one will ever see.

That's why Realme is making a lot of noise about the shell for these two phones, the first of its kind to be made out of bio-based polymer. This material is claimed to produce 35.5% fewer carbon emissions or 63% less per kilogram, which is actually a lot considering how many of these phones will be manufactured during their lifetime. The other two finishes, Steel Black and Titanium Blue, are unfortunately made from the usual materials, but it's a big step forward for any major smartphone maker.

Realme's commitment to helping protect the environment doesn't end there. The company's Paper Tech Master design and packaging are said to reduce the use of plastic equivalent to 3.5 million plastic bottles. It still ships with a charging brick, though, the long-term environmental impact of which remains debatable.