OnePlus Nord N300 5G Review: Just Enough Bang For The Buck

If you've never specifically looked for smartphones at a relatively low price point — for example, the best smartphones under $300 — you may be surprised at how much is out there. Truthfully, if you're looking for a new low-budget smartphone in 2022, you may be more inundated with options than if you were looking for cutting-edge new releases — so much so that a definitive ranking of the best low-cost smartphones would be nearly impossible.

For instance, Motorola. One of Motorola's recent efforts to stay staked in the smartphone game is the Moto G power (2022), which was listed for only $200. Its screen is only 0.06 inches shorter than the Nord's, offers the same refresh rate and pretty much identical resolution, but doesn't support 5G connectivity despite having been released in early 2020. It runs a newer, but less powerful, CPU from MediaTek.

Samsung's Galaxy A23, on the other hand, is more expensive than Motorola's and OnePlus's phones at $250, but you get a bigger display, a distinctly more desirable resolution at 1070 x 2048 pixels, Gorilla Glass 5 display protection, a 50-megapixel rear camera, four color options, and a slimly more powerful CPU with Snapdragon 695. The video capture capabilities are the same, though — both the Samsung and the OnePlus Nord N300 are only capable of 1080 pixels at 30 frames per second.



TCL has a phone under $200 with a huge 6.82-inch display and 5,000mAh battery, the Nokia G50 is 5G-enabled and its interface could pass for a Pixel's at a glance, and even previous Nord models run similar feature profiles at lower price points. The Nord N20 5G, for instance, brings a 64-megapixel camera and an AMOLED display for $282.

I have to say that I think the Samsung Galaxy A23 takes the trophy home as the best-value smartphone under $300, probably followed by the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, but the OnePlus Nord N300 5G is owed a very close third.

In comparing the N300 to either of these, it just seems silly to not spend a little more cash for a higher resolution, sharper display, more durable glass, the same battery capacity, a better rear camera, and a better chipset. You have a slightly lesser selfie camera (if you're only looking at megapixels), with the A23, but I suppose you'd have to be a huge selfie person for that to matter, and the N20 can't refresh past 60 frames per second, but the N300 didn't do too hot in our tests there anyway.