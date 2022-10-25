OnePlus Nord N300 5G Heads To The U.S. Next Month

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G release date is right around the corner, but will it continue to bring good value for the money? OnePlus is usually associated with smartphones that offer way more than what their price suggests, and the Nord N lineup is no different. With a price of just $240, the Nord N200 5G offered decent specs with a few compromises. Among its features are a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, a triple rear camera setup with a 13-MP main shooter, 16-MP selfie camera, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, and it's all powered by a hefty 5,000-mAh battery with an included 18W fast-charger.

Now, it seems its successor, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, aims to bump those figures up a bit while still keeping its price at a minimum. OnePlus announced via a press release that the Nord N300 5G specs will feature a slightly larger 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz display, more capable MediaTek's 2.4GHz Dimensity 810 chip, dual rear camera setup with a higher 48-MP main lens, and bundled with a much faster 33W fast-charger. However, it still retains some of its predecessor's compromises; that means the same memory, storage, battery capacity, and still no mmWave support for its 5G. Does that still translate to a better overall package when taking the OnePlus Nord N300 5G's low cost into consideration?