The Samsung Galaxy F23 Is A Ridiculously Affordable Smartphone You Can't Buy

Samsung, today, launched a new smartphone called the Galaxy F23 that'll only be available in one country – unless you find a way to have it shipped elsewhere. A successor to the Galaxy F22 from last year, the Galaxy F23 finds itself in the country's highly competitive budget smartphone segment that includes the likes of the Redmi Note 11 series from Xiaomi and the Realme 9 Pro+. The Galaxy F23 is a crucial launch for the Korean smartphone maker. It is part of Samsung's strategy to regain the status of India's top smartphone brand — a throne that Xiaomi usurped nearly two years ago.

Priced at just over Rs 17,499 ($227), the Galaxy F23 offers really good hardware for its price, including a 120Hz display, a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 50 MP primary camera.

If you're wondering why you haven't heard of Samsung's Galaxy F series before, it is because these devices are co-branded with Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart (that's what the F stands for) and are only sold in India. Unlike Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung does not rebrand its F series for other markets — thereby giving these devices some amount of exclusivity. As you read about this device, consider the possibility that Walmart would team with Samsung outside of India to make shockingly affordable devices like this around the world.