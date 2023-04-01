Can You Be Logged Into Snapchat On Two Devices?

It's a simple question – can users log a single Snapchat account onto everyone's second-favorite short video sharing app (sorry Snap; TikTok's eating your lunch) in two places at the same time?

Short answer? No.

Snapchat Support on Twitter has provided a simple answer to what might have been a complicated question.

The Snapchat app does not currently allow multiple users to log into one shared account.

Similarly, the Snapchat app cannot run on multiple devices at once, so each time you log in to a device, it will log you out of the other device. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) March 7, 2018

That Tweet is 5 years old, but it's the most recent widely available official statement from Snapchat on the subject. Since then, tech reporters and dedicated users alike have repeatedly attempted to log a single Snapchat account into multiple devices at once. No one has succeeded. By all appearances, Snapchat's policy is still to limit a single account to be logged in on one device at a time. There don't appear to be any third-party fixes in wide usage either.

Here follows a clear snapshot of what users can expect from Snapchat, along with some tips on how to get the most from the app.