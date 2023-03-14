Google Is Baking AI Into Gmail, Docs, And Other Workspace Apps - Here's What It Can Do

Users of Google's workspace products will be getting a high-tech helping hand soon. The California-based tech company has announced it will be adding AI to its suite of Workspace apps. This means users of Gmail, Docs, and other Google programs will soon have a powerful new tool at their disposal.

According to a statement from Google, "you can simply type in a topic you'd like to write about, and a draft will be instantly generated for you." An example Google gives involves an onboarding email a manager is writing for a new employee.

Google doesn't expect you to simply copy and paste the AI-generated response and send it. Instead, it recommends you edit the AI's suggestions. The company also points out that you can edit the copy to be "more playful or professional," which suggests the AI will write its output in a fairly neutral tone.

Google has also made a couple of other AI-related announcements, though these aren't going to affect anywhere near as many people. The company says it is bringing "generative AI capabilities" to Google Cloud — which will allow developers to build and customize their own AI models based on Google's PaLM, and its other AI language models.

PaLM API has also been announced, along with MakerSuite, which allows developers to "quickly prototype ideas" when working with Google's language models. MakerSuite is still in development, but Google says its features will include "prompt engineering, synthetic data generation and custom-model tuning" in the future.