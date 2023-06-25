12 Essential Apps Every Android Owner Should Always Have Installed

Your Android smartphone is the beating heart of your life, the thing you use to socialize, get work done, entertain yourself, and more. But app storefronts are the real reason phones have come to take such prominence in our day-to-day lives. Most people never unlock the full potential of their Android phone simply because they don't have the apps to do so.

With that in mind, we've rounded up 12 Android apps that could be essential for people from all walks of life. There's something for everyone here, from tools to keep you safe and secure on the web to photo and video editors for avid social media users, and even some apps that simply make your smartphone smarter.

This list is curated to ignore apps that come preinstalled with almost every Android phone, such as the main Google app or Gmail, as well as popular social media apps that everyone knows about, such as Instagram or TikTok. We also didn't want to pick anything too niche, so we selected apps that will prove useful for all people to at least some degree. Without any further delay, let's dive in!