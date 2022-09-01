iMessage Vs RCS: The Big Differences Explained

The messaging experience is one of the main points of contention in the iOS/Android conflicts, which are as old as their parent companies. iPhone-to-Android texting is not very seamless, especially judging by modern messaging standards — media files are pixelated, and there are no read receipts, tapback reactions, typing indicators, or end-to-end encryption. And these are all features that we expect from contemporary messaging platforms.

Google says the experience would improve if Apple agreed to support a messaging protocol called RCS, or Rich Communication Services. The company has tried a few tactics to cajole Apple into adopting the RCS standard, with the latest being a public campaign rallying public support to make Apple #GetTheMessage.

Currently, the problem is that Apple uses its proprietary messaging service, iMessage, to send texts between iPhone users. For Android users, Apple defaults to the SMS/MMS standard, which is grossly incapable of supporting the features and functions available on iMessage.

If it's the first you've heard of it, you might be confused: What is RCS? How does it work? Is it an app? How is it different from iMessage? What's in it for Apple? Well, you have questions; we have answers. Let's check out the major differences between RCS and iMessage.